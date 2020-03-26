Charter Flight Leaves for Milan to Bring Home Over 300 S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

A government-chartered flight left for Italy on Monday to bring home South Koreans from the city of Milan amid the coronavirus outbreak.Speaking to reporters before departure, Song Se-won, a Foreign Ministry official in charge of a rapid response team, said around 310 South Korean nationals are expected to board the flight in Milan, but there could be changes depending on the situation.Song said the goal is to safely bring home as many South Koreans who wish to return. The seven-member rapid response team flying to Italy includes foreign ministry officials and medics.Every passenger will have their temperature checked twice before boarding the plane. After arriving in Korea, they will be tested for COVID-19 and if just one person tests positive, all evacuees will be quarantined at a facility for 14 days. If all test negative, they still need to self-isolate for two weeks.Another chartered flight will head to Rome on Tuesday.