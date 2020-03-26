Moon Urges Measures to Eradicate Digital Sex Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in called for comprehensive measures on Monday to eradicate digital sex crimes, including the creation of a task force comprised of related agencies and civic experts.In his weekly meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, Moon addressed the "Nth Room" scandal involving chat groups on the Telegram messenger service accused of sharing sexually exploitative videos of women and underage girls. He said the public must never again suffer from similar incidents.The president described the latest case as an atrocious crime against humanity that has destroyed people's lives. He stressed the government must respond to the public's call to root out digital sex crimes and thoroughly investigate them while providing support for victims.As South Korea continues to battle COVID-19, Moon also called for practical measures to ensure a mandatory two-week quarantine rule for all arrivals starting Wednesday has its intended effect.According the prime minister's office, Moon and Chung agreed the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic is more serious than anticipated and vowed to swiftly push for a second extra budget to provide cash aid to citizens and execute other support measures.