Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have shut down their television assembly lines in Russia amid the spread of COVID-19.The LG plant in the Ruza region and Samsung's plant in Kaluga will remain closed Monday through Sunday.LG said its production of television and air conditioners in Manaus, Brazil would also be suspended through Friday.Earlier, the company announced a shutdown of its plant in the U.S. state of Tennessee until April 12, and its factories in India through April 14.Samsung has also halted production in Brazil, India and across Europe, including Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.