Photo : YONHAP News

Non-stop train services between Seoul Station and Incheon International Airport will be suspended for three months due to a steep drop in passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The Airport Railroad Express(AREX) said on Monday that trains on the Express Line will be out of service from Wednesday until June 30.According to AREX, an average of 248 people used the non-stop trains daily between March 16-22, less than five percent of the daily average of five-thousand-402 recorded over the same period last year.An official of the company said the the temporary suspension may be partially adjusted, depending on developments with the coronavirus outbreak, adding that general all-stop trains between the two stations will continue to operate as usual.