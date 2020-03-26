Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Says Pompeo's Remarks Undercut its Interest in Dialogue

Write: 2020-03-31 08:06:31Update: 2020-03-31 18:38:41

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Monday warned that it would cut off dialogue with the United States, criticizing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent remarks.

Last week, after a teleconference with foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major economies, Pompeo urged nations to "stay committed to applying diplomatic and economic pressure over the North's illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs."

In a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), 
an unnamed foreign ministry official responsible for negotiations with the U.S. said that Pompeo's reckless remarks made the North give up on any hope for dialogue. 

The official then said the North has become more zealous for its important planned projects aimed to repay the U.S. with horror and unrest for the sufferings it has inflicted upon North Koreans, adding the North will "walk its way." 

The official said Pompeo's remarks highlighted that the United States cannot reverse its hostile policy toward North Korea "no matter how excellent and firm the relationship" their two leaders have.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >