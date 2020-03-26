N. Korea Says Pompeo's Remarks Undercut its Interest in Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Monday warned that it would cut off dialogue with the United States, criticizing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent remarks.Last week, after a teleconference with foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major economies, Pompeo urged nations to "stay committed to applying diplomatic and economic pressure over the North's illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs."In a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA),an unnamed foreign ministry official responsible for negotiations with the U.S. said that Pompeo's reckless remarks made the North give up on any hope for dialogue.The official then said the North has become more zealous for its important planned projects aimed to repay the U.S. with horror and unrest for the sufferings it has inflicted upon North Koreans, adding the North will "walk its way."The official said Pompeo's remarks highlighted that the United States cannot reverse its hostile policy toward North Korea "no matter how excellent and firm the relationship" their two leaders have.