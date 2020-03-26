S. Korea's Industrial Output Plunges in February

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw sharp declines in all three key industrial indexes in February amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the country's overall industrial output fell three-point-five percent last month from a month earlier.It marked the largest drop in nine years since February 2011, when it fell three-point-seven percent. The sharp drop is attributed to a three-point-eight percent decrease in production in the mining and manufacturing industries.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, also slipped six percent in February from a month earlier, posting the largest drop since February 2011.Facility investment shrank four-point-eight percent on-month in February.Meanwhile, the coincident index, a metric that reflects current economic conditions in the business cycle, dropped point-seven points on-month in February, the largest drop in over eleven years.