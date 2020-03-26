'4-Member Households Earning Under 7 Mln Won Subject to Emergency Relief Payment'

Photo : YONHAP News

A vice finance minister said on Tuesday that households with four or more members subject to the government's relief payments will be those earning less than seven million won a month.The government announced a plan on Monday to offer one million won in emergency relief payments to each household in the bottom 70 percent income bracket to help ease the financial burden amid the COVID-19 outbreak.Second Vice Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol gave a detailed explanation about the standards for possible beneficiaries during an interview with a radio show.Koo said that the government decided to offer the same one million won to households with four or more members because the average number of household members in the nation stands at two-point-six and there are not many households with five or six members.The vice minister added the payments will be made before mid-May.