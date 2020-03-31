Moon Calls for Stricter Quarantine Management Amid Increasing Overseas COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in called for stricter quarantine measures and management in response to a rising number of COVID-19 patients coming from overseas, saying those breaking quarantine rules should face tough legal consequences.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon stressed that South Koreans' personal sacrifices for public safety should not be in vain because of an individual's recklessness.Moon added that the two-week mandatory quarantine for all travelers entering the country taking effect Wednesday should be strictly enforced.Moon also urged officials to focus on preventing clusters of infections at public venues and reducing fatalities, adding that the country is still far from stabilizing the crisis.The president said it would be inevitable to further delay the start of the school year, seeking public understanding that protecting children from the infectious disease and preventing the spread in local communities are being prioritized.As for education authorities' preparations to open some classes through distance learning, Moon stressed that there shouldn't be marginalization of students due to unequal access to computers and mobile devices.