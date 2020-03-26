Overseas Voting for April 15 General Elections to Begin Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Overseas South Koreans will be able to cast their ballots for the April 15 general elections starting Wednesday.The National Election Commission(NEC) said on Tuesday that polling at the country's diplomatic missions around the world will be held between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. from April 1 to 6.There are 171-thousand-959 eligible overseas voters, but only 91-thousand-459, or 53 percent, will be able to vote this year. The election watchdog has suspended election operations at 65 diplomatic missions in 40 countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Affected diplomatic missions include consulate generals in China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, New York, Los Angeles and Frankfurt, as well as embassies in Britain, France and Italy.The ballots will be returned to South Korea through cooperation between the Foreign Ministry and airline operators, but when circumstances don't permit, they will be counted at the respective diplomatic missions.