Photo : YONHAP News

Researchers in South Korea have established an inventory of over two-thousand wildlife species inhabiting the country's easternmost Dokdo islets.The state-run National Institute of Biological Resources said on Tuesday that the list consists of two-thousand-46 species, including 123 plants, 387 marine plants, 40 microalgae, 64 microorganisms, 193 insects, five mammals, 193 birds and 806 invertebrates.One type of falcon on the country's list of first-grade endangered species was included while 19 other species from the second-grade list, such as seals and owls, were also added.The inventory also includes around 20 species that were newly discovered on the rocky islets.