Schools to Prepare for Online Lessons from Wed.

Schools across the country will begin on Wednesday to prepare for online lessons that will be provided when the new school year begins next week, while the government seeks to narrow gaps in distance learning.Online classes will first begin for third year students at middle and high schools next Thursday. Other grades, with the exception of grades one to three in elementary schools, will follow on April 16.Schools have decided to set the first two days after the term starts as an adjustment period. During that time, students will learn to use distance learning platforms and transition to a virtual classroom.Meanwhile, the Education Ministry unveiled a set of measures to narrow learning gaps that could result from distance learning.The ministry plans to provide smart applications and internet support to recipients of education subsidies. It also plans to allow some students who don’t have the necessary equipment for online lessons to use computers in their schools under thorough quarantine conditions.A ministry official said such support is expected to be provided mostly to students living in farming or fishing villages or on islands.