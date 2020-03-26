Child Care Centers to Stay Closed Indefinitely Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

The opening of child care centers in South Korea has been indefinitely delayed amid the prolonged coronavirus outbreak.The Health and Welfare Ministry said Tuesday that the opening date of daycare centers nationwide will be further postponed from the earlier announced April 6.The ministry cited the need for social distancing in order to protect infants' health as well as concerns of community spread of the virus. It also noted that unlike schools, daycare centers cannot operate online.When the centers will reopen is still undetermined and the ministry will decide depending on COVID-19 developments.Meanwhile, working parents can continue to apply for emergency child care services.Considering the growing number of parents using this service, the government has stepped up temperature checks and disinfection procedures at centers that are providing emergency care.