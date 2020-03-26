KOSPI Jumps over 2%

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks climbed over two percent on Tuesday following an overnight U.S. rally amid the growing possibility of additional stimulus measures by Washington.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 37-point-52 points, or two-point-19 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at one-thousand-754-point-64.On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose three-point-19 percent on investors’ growing optimism that the economic impact of the pandemic could be contained.Talks on further relief measures in the U.S. in addition to the two trillion dollar stimulus package announced earlier this month are also helping stabilize jittery markets.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 26-point-96 points, or four-point-97 percent, to close at 569-point-07.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-217-point-four won.