Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

'Guidelines Being Drafted on Plasma Treatment for COVID-19'

Write: 2020-03-31 15:55:23Update: 2020-03-31 16:19:14

'Guidelines Being Drafted on Plasma Treatment for COVID-19'

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities are drafting guidelines to allow the use of blood plasma taken from recovered COVID-19 patients in the treatment of others.

In a regular briefing Tuesday, Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), said this treatment will be used on seriously ill patients as there is no known scientific cure for the virus.

Similar use of blood plasma was also employed during the 2015 MERS outbreak.

A recent report from China claimed that injecting the plasma of a fully recovered patient into other coronavirus patients in severe condition has been effective.

Kwon explained the basic principle of the therapy is that the transfusion of antibodies in the blood helps patients fight the disease. He said the guidelines will include details such as how much plasma can be given to what kind of patients and how often. 

This convalescent plasma treatment has often been attempted worldwide when treating new infectious diseases.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >