'Guidelines Being Drafted on Plasma Treatment for COVID-19'

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities are drafting guidelines to allow the use of blood plasma taken from recovered COVID-19 patients in the treatment of others.In a regular briefing Tuesday, Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), said this treatment will be used on seriously ill patients as there is no known scientific cure for the virus.Similar use of blood plasma was also employed during the 2015 MERS outbreak.A recent report from China claimed that injecting the plasma of a fully recovered patient into other coronavirus patients in severe condition has been effective.Kwon explained the basic principle of the therapy is that the transfusion of antibodies in the blood helps patients fight the disease. He said the guidelines will include details such as how much plasma can be given to what kind of patients and how often.This convalescent plasma treatment has often been attempted worldwide when treating new infectious diseases.