Education Chief Vows to Push for Remote Learning

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae on Tuesday emphasized the need to boldly push distance learning as South Korea experiences an unprecedented postponement of the school semester.While announcing that the school year would kick off in phases starting April 9 utilizing online classes, Minister Yoo said the country needs to prepare for the future of education amid the possibility of a more protracted outbreak.She said it's unheard of for schools to be unable to open in the country’s 70-year history of education, adding that even during the Korean War there were tent schools. However, in today's global crisis, countries are now turning to online schooling.Yoo went on to say that Korea is a technology powerhouse and one of the most advanced countries in smart devices penetration and information and communications capabilities.In preparation of schools opening online, the government will provide smart gadgets and internet access to students in need starting this week.