Seoul Negotiator Regrets US Plan to Furlough Korean Base Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s chief negotiator for defense cost-sharing talks with Washington has expressed regret over the U.S.’ plan to push forward with furloughs for Korean base workers this week.In a video message posted Tuesday on the South Korean government’s policy briefing website, Jeong Eun-bo said he was notified earlier in the day by U.S. Forces Korea that some Korean employees would be subject to the mandatory unpaid leave starting Wednesday.Jeong said the the move does not reflect the current state of negotiations and urged the U.S. to take steps so those affected can return to work as soon as possible.Noting that negotiations on the allies' defense cost-sharing deal are in the final stage, Jeong said the two sides are doing their best to conclude talks in a mutually reciprocal manner. He said they have substantially narrowed their differences in opinions and expects an agreement to be finalized in the near future.The two countries have held months of talks on renewing their Special Measures Agreement(SMA) aimed at determining determine Seoul's contribution for the upkeep of American troops on the Korean Peninsula this year.The U.S. reportedly demanded South Korea increase its contribution to about four billion U.S. dollars while South Korea was pushing for an increase of around 10 percent from the 870 million dollars it paid under last year's agreement.