S. Korea Enforces Mandatory 2-Week Quarantine on All Arrivals

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea started enforcing a two-week mandatory quarantine on all people arriving from overseas amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases from abroad.The government had imposed the tightened quarantine measures on entrants from just Europe and the United States, but decided to extend the measures to all entrants to the country from Wednesday.Under the new rule, all people arriving in South Korea, regardless of their nationality, should stay in quarantine for 14 days. Foreigners visiting the country for short stays will also be subject to the rule.Those with no residence in Korea will be quarantined at government-designated facilities at their own expense.People entering the country for diplomatic reasons, official duties and important business purposes will be exempt from the mandatory quarantine.South Korean citizens who fail to follow the quarantine rules could face jail time of up to one year or a fine of up to ten million won, with foreigners subject to immediate deportation.