Over 300 S. Koreans Head Home from Italy on Chartered Flight

Photo : YONHAP News

A government-chartered flight carrying over 300 South Koreans has departed for Seoul from coronavirus-hit Italy.The South Korean consulate general in Milan said that the Korean Air flight with 309 passengers aboard took off from Malpensa Airport at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, local time. They are set to arrive at Incheon International Airport at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.Before boarding, the passengers went through fever and health checks by South Korean health officials as well as Italian authorities.The plane is one of two flights that the Seoul government has arranged to bring about 530 citizens back to Korea.The second flight is scheduled to depart at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, local time, from Fiumicino International Airport in Rome and arrive at Incheon International Airport via Milan at around 4 p.m. Thursday.Upon arrival in South Korea, all passengers will be required to stay at designated facilities for four days to be tested.If anyone in the group tests positive, the whole group will be placed under quarantine for two weeks. If there are no confirmed cases, each person will have to self-isolate at home for 14 days.