Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports fell point-two percent in March from a year earlier amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday, the country's outbound shipments came to 46-point-nine billion U.S. dollars last month.Imports also dropped point-three percent on-year in March to 41-point-nine billion dollars.The country's trade surplus came to five billion dollars in March, marking 98 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.The trade ministry said that exports rebounded in February but shrank in March due to the fallout of the coronavirus.