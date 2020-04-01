S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Reach 9,887, 101 New Cases on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea has risen by 101 to nine-thousand-887.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Wednesday announced the latest cases detected during the 24-hour period through 12 a.m.Seoul reported most of the new cases at 24, including a cluster of infections at Manmin Central Church in Guro District. Gyeonggi Province followed with 23 cases due in part to a growing cluster at the Catholic University of Korea St. Mary’s Hospital in Uijeongbu.Daegu added 20 new cases amid mass infections involving several nursing homes and hospitals, including Daesil Nursing Hospital and the Second Miju Hospital.Seven of the people diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday tested positive at airport quarantine booths upon arriving from overseas.The death toll from the disease reached 165 nationwide, including three deaths on Tuesday, while five-thousand-567 people, up by 159 from a day earlier, have registered full recoveries so far.