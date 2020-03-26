DP Says It Is Dominant in 70 Electoral Districts, UFP in 38

Photo : YONHAP News

With the general elections just two weeks away, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) sees a strong chance of winning in 70 electoral districts, while the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) counts 38 districts as its strongholds.Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency analyzed the early prospects in the nation’s 253 voting districts on Wednesday based on estimates drawn up by each party’s election strategy team. The analysis came as the official election campaign period will kick off on Thursday.The DP expects to win a total of 132 constituencies nationwide, including 62 districts where it presumes it is slightly leading against rival parties. The UFP estimates it is slightly ahead in 49 districts and is confident of claiming 124 to 130 districts total.Of the 121 seats up for grabs in Seoul and surrounding areas, the DP projects to win 81 seats, and the UFP 21.