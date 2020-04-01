Moon Reaffirms Resolve to Overcome COVID-19 Crisis on Visit to N. Gyeongsang Prov.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed his resolve to overcome the novel coronavirus crisis while visiting South Korea's hardest-hit North Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday.On his first visit to the region in over a month, Moon toured the Gumi National Industrial Complex and met with business representatives to listen to their struggles and how they are coping with the pandemic.The presidential office said businesses at the industrial zone have taken proactive steps to ride out the crisis, disinfecting and resuming plant operations after an infected patient was reported and sharing information on workforce infection with clients.Kolon Industries, a supplier of fluorinated polyimide, which is a key industrial material subject to Japan's export control, has managed to stabilize its development and supply.Around 80 percent of the country's COVID-19 infections, which in total is nearing 10-thousand, have been reported in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province.