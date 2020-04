Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) chief has called on the public to make sure to vote on April 15 in the general elections, assuring that despite the COVID-19 scare every effort is being made to ensure its safety.In a public statement, NEC chief Kwon Soon-il said the upcoming elections would be a critical turning point for the future of the country.He said all polling stations would undergo thorough disinfection and voters would be checked for fevers. Those exhibiting symptoms will be led to temporary booths.In addition, separate booths will be set up for those currently in quarantine at hospitals and treatment centers.He stressed that all of Korea's authority stems from the people and asked them to exercise their right to vote.