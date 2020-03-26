USFK Commander Laments Start of Furloughs for Korean Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

Commander of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) General Robert Abrams said it is a heartbreaking day as South Korean base employees go on furlough, adding that it was completely unexpected and not the hoped-for outcome.General Abrams made the remarks in a video message addressed to the thousands of South Korean USFK workers.He said the furlough is in accordance with the failure to renew the Special Measures Agreement(SMA), which stipulates how much Seoul will pay for the upkeep of the 28-thousand U.S. troops based on the peninsula.About half of the eight-thousand-600 Korean base workers have reportedly been forced to go on indefinite and unpaid leave from this Wednesday.While the two countries had previously failed to bridge differences over a new SMA, they have reportedly completed negotiations and are expected to make a final decision on the new deal soon.