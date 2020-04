Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks plunged around four percent on Wednesday following an overnight drop in the U.S. market.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 69-point-18 points, or three-point-94 percent, on Wednesday to close at one-thousand-685-point-46.On Tuesday, the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by one-point-84 percent, closing at 21-thousand-917-point-16 points. The index wrapped up its quarterly performance with the steepest decline since 1987 amid the protracted spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also slid, losing 17-point-23 points, or three-point-03 percent, to finish at 551-point-84.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened 13-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-230-point-five won.