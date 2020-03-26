S. Korea Expresses Regret over Furlough of S. Korean USFK Employees

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea expressed regret over the U.S. Forces Korea’s(USFK) indefinite furloughing of some four-thousand of its South Korean employees, effective Wednesday, in the absence of the allies' renewed defense cost-sharing agreement.In a statement, Defense Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said Seoul is seeking measures to minimize the damage for the South Korean workers, adding that the government plans to enact a law to financially assist them through the state budget.Until the law is enacted, the South Korean government will look into various support measures, including extending loans.In a video message to the South Korean workers, USFK Commander General Robert Abrams called the situation "unfortunate," "unthinkable" and "heartbreaking," pledging to continue urging both governments to strike a cost-sharing deal.Seoul's cost-sharing negotiator Jeong Eun-bo said on Tuesday that the allies have reached the final stages of talks to determine Seoul's share of the upkeep of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.