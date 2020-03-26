Cheong Wa Dae: Defense Cost-Sharing Talks with US Still Underway

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s presidential office says defense cost-sharing talks with the United States are still underway.In a meeting with reporters Wednesday, a key presidential official noted some progress on the allies’ negotiations on a new Special Measures Agreement(SMA).The official declined to comment further and instead referred to Seoul’s chief negotiator Jeong Eun-bo, who said the previous day that talks were in the final stage. Jeong also said the two sides had substantially narrowed their differences in opinions, and expected an agreement to be finalized in the near future.Following the envoy's remarks, an official of the South Korean Foreign Ministry said the two sides have tentatively reached an agreement, raising the prospect a final deal will be announced as early as Wednesday.The prospective deal may include raising South Korea’s share at a reasonable level as Seoul hoped for, and extending the period of validity of the SMA to five years from one year.The alleged breakthrough in talks was reportedly made after the last week’s phone call between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump over the COVID-19 pandemic. The presidential official said the SMA matter was not brought up during the call.