Hundreds of Koreans Return from Virus-Hit Italy

A government-chartered flight carrying over 300 South Koreans arrived from coronavirus-stricken Italy on Wednesday.The Korean Air plane with 309 passengers aboard landed at Incheon International Airport at 2:30 p.m. after it took off from Malpensa Airport around 8 p.m. Tuesday, local time.One of the passengers, a 64-year-old business man from Milan identified as Lee, told Yonhap News that due to a shortage of hospital beds in Italy, many Koreans there were concerned they would not get proper treatment if diagnosed with COVID-19.After their arrival, the passengers headed to a designated facility in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, where they will stay in isolation for two weeks. Some of them were known to have exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms during the flight.The flight is one of two the South Korean government arranged to bring back about 530 citizens.The second flight is scheduled to depart at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, local time, from Fiumicino International Airport in Rome and arrive at Incheon International Airport via Milan around 4 p.m. Thursday.