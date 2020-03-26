Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Hundreds of Koreans Return from Virus-Hit Italy

Write: 2020-04-01 18:09:10Update: 2020-04-01 18:19:00

Hundreds of Koreans Return from Virus-Hit Italy

Photo : YONHAP News

A government-chartered flight carrying over 300 South Koreans arrived from coronavirus-stricken Italy on Wednesday. 

The Korean Air plane with 309 passengers aboard landed at Incheon International Airport at 2:30 p.m. after it took off from Malpensa Airport around 8 p.m. Tuesday, local time. 

One of the passengers, a 64-year-old business man from Milan identified as Lee, told Yonhap News that due to a shortage of hospital beds in Italy, many Koreans there were concerned they would not get proper treatment if diagnosed with COVID-19. 

After their arrival, the passengers headed to a designated facility in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, where they will stay in isolation for two weeks. Some of them were known to have exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms during the flight. 

The flight is one of two the South Korean government arranged to bring back about 530 citizens. 

The second flight is scheduled to depart at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, local time, from Fiumicino International Airport in Rome and arrive at Incheon International Airport via Milan around 4 p.m. Thursday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >