S. Korea Expresses Regret over Japan's Entry Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea expressed regret over Japan's decision to ban the entry of people from the country to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said on Wednesday that it's regrettable that the Japanese government decided to impose an entry ban on travelers from all parts of South Korea despite the country showing clear signs of improvement with the daily number of new COVID-19 cases on a steady decline.The official said that Japan gave prior notice about the decision through a diplomatic channel on Sunday and the Seoul government expressed its regret then over its decision.Earlier on Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced an entry ban on foreigners coming from 49 countries and territories, including South Korea, China and the United States.Japan had already barred arrivals from parts of South Korea including the city of Daegu, but the new measure will ban arrivals from all parts of the country from Friday.