Over 200 S. Koreans to Head Home from Italy on Second Chartered Flight

A second government-chartered flight carrying over 100 South Koreans has departed for Seoul from coronavirus-hit Italy.The first chartered flight returned home on Wednesday carrying 309 South Koreans.The South Korean Embassy in Italy said that the second flight with 113 passengers aboard took off from Fiumicino International Airport in Rome at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.The flight, which will stop in Milan and take on 91 additional passengers, is expected to arrive at Incheon International Airport at around 4 p.m. Thursday.Upon arrival in South Korea, all passengers will be required to stay at designated facilities for four days to be tested.If anyone in the group tests positive, the whole group will be placed under quarantine for two weeks. If there are no confirmed cases, each person will have to self-isolate at home for 14 days.