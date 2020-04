Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor America said its sales plunged 43 percent last month in the U.S. market due to the coronavirus outbreak.The subsidiary of South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor Company said on Wednesday that it sold about 35-thousand-120 units in March, down 43 percent from a year earlier.HMA attributed the drop to the substantial business disruptions across Hyundai's organization and the entire automotive industry from the COVID-19 global pandemic.Hyundai's fleet sales, referring to sales to corporations, rental car firms and government agencies, fell 54 percent last month, while retail sales also dropped by 39 percent.