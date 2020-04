Photo : YONHAP News

The number of stock trading accounts in South Korea surged last month to hit an eleven-year high.According to data by the Korea Financial Investment Association(KOFIA) on Thursday, the number of active stock accounts came to nearly 30-point-eight million at the end of March, up 862-thousand accounts from a month ago.It marks the largest monthly gain since April 2009 when it jumped by two-point-47 million as the country's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was soaring in the wake of the global financial crisis.Regarding the recent surge, stock analysts say investors recognized the market situation as a purchasing opportunity as stock prices plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic.