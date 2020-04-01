PM Stresses Need to Begin School Quickly Even in Incomplete Form

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Thursday that the government believes it is right to begin the new school year quickly even in an incomplete format.His statement came as schools across South Korea prepare to begin the new academic year through online classes next week.The prime minister made the remarks during a pan-government meeting to discuss COVID-19 responses, saying that schools continued to operate even during the Korean War.Chung said it would be easy for the government to just extend the closures, but such a move could victimize students' right to learn and might be equivalent to giving up on the country's future.Noting concerns about online classes among teachers and parents, Chung said that schools are preparing, but they must have many difficulties and confusion will be inevitable even after the semester opens.The prime minister pledged the government's full support for preparations and operations of online classes, while calling for citizens' understanding regarding the government's decision.