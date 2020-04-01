Concern Rising Over COVID-19 Spreading among Families of Those in Self-Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

There is rising concern over the novel coronavirus spreading among family members of overseas travelers, all of whom are required to go under a 14-day self-quarantine after arriving in South Korea.The central quarantine countermeasures headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, 560 infections involved overseas travelers, of which 72 were that of family members or others who had contact with them.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), based on a study of the country's first 30 COVID-19 patients, chances for a secondary infection were greater among family members than the general public.Health experts warn that families of those in self-quarantine could easily contract the virus unless they strictly follow quarantine guidelines.Since the families are not under quarantine, they could then further spread the virus in communities without even realizing that they have contracted it.Experts advise people who cannot arrange for self-quarantine or those with family members suffering from chronic illness to consider being isolated at a state facility.