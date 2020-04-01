Poll: More People to Vote for UFP's Satellite Party Than DP's Satellite Party

Photo : KBS News

A recent survey shows a larger number of people intend to vote for the main opposition United Future Party’s(UFP) satellite party than the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) satellite party in the April 15 general elections.In Realmeter's polling of one-thousand-514 eligible voters between Monday and Wednesday, 25-point-one percent of respondents said they will vote for the Future Korea Party(FKP) in proportional representation voting, down two-point-three percentage points from a week earlier.Twenty-point-eight percent said they planned to vote for the Together Citizens' Party, down nine percentage points.Meanwhile, 14-point-three percent said they would vote for another pro-Moon Jae-in proportional party set up by former DP lawmakers Sohn Hye-won and Chung Bong-ju, roughly translated in English as "Open Democratic Party," up two-point-six percentage points.Eight-point-two percent expressed support for the minor Justice Party.The pollster assessed that support for the liberal bloc seems to be dispersed between the Together Citizens' Party and the Open Democratic Party.The survey, commissioned by TBS, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.