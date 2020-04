Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has repatriated eight foreigners who refused to comply with the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus.The Justice Ministry said on Thursday that the eight people from six countries, including Kazakhstan, were denied entry after they refused to go under quarantine when they boarded their flights and during the entry procedure at Incheon International Airport.The ministry also plans to deport and enforce future entry bans on foreigners who violate the country's quarantine rules.The South Korean government began requiring all overseas travelers to be isolated for 14 days from Wednesday.