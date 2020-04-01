Senior US Official: US Discussing Defense Costs with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Trump administration official says the U.S. is negotiating with South Korea on how to share costs of maintaining American troops on the Korean Peninsula.The official made the remark Thursday in response to a question from Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency regarding talks on the Special Measures Agreement.The official said U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear the country’s view that allies, including South Korea, should pay more for American military presence.The official added that Washington will continue to seek a fair deal that is mutually-beneficial for both countries, saying it will solidify the U.S.-South Korea alliance and combined defense posture.The official, however, stopped short of elaborating on how much progress has been made in the cost-sharing talks.