Official Campaigning for General Elections Kicks Off

Photo : YONHAP News

Official campaigning for the April 15 general elections kicked off Thursday with rival parties canvassing in Seoul.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and its satellite offshoot, the Together Citizens Party, held a ceremony marking the start of campaigning at the National Assembly and pledged election victory.The DP said it would urge voters to support the government and ruling camp to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) earlier stressed the need to hand down judgement on the Moon Jae-in administration over the economic fallout from the coronavirus.UFP Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn held a news conference Wednesday night and expressed his election resolve. On Thursday, he campaigned in the critical Seoul district of Jongno where he is running.The 13-day campaign period will last until the eve of Election Day.