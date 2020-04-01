US Official: S. Korea-US Defense Cost Talks 'Never Ended'

Photo : KBS News

A senior U.S. official said on Thursday that defense-cost sharing negotiations between South Korea and the U.S. have "never ended," stressing an "equitable and mutually beneficial deal" for both sides.In a video press briefing, Clarke Cooper, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, said he can confirm that the talks have continued and they've never ended. He added the negotiations are being conducted virtually between Seoul and Washington.Cooper said that the two sides are still in communication with each other, while stressing the need to conclude an equitable and mutually beneficial agreement for both sides.The remarks came after South Korean news reports suggested that the allies have tentatively reached an agreement on how to share the costs for the upkeep of the 28-thousand-500 American troops stationed in South Korea, and could announce it as early as Wednesday.