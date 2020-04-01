Special Flight Arranged to Bring Home Stranded S. Koreans in Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

A flight has been arranged to bring home South Koreans who were stranded in Russia after a flight bound for South Korea was abruptly canceled on Monday.The South Korean Embassy in Russia said on Thursday that they held consultations with the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency and other Russian authorities and agreed to operate a special flight to bring the stranded South Koreans home.The Korean Air KE924 flight is scheduled to depart from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday and arrive at Incheon International Airport at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.About 270 South Koreans, including students and business people, reportedly applied for the flight.The passengers will have to go through fever checks before boarding and a 14-day self-quarantine after arrival.Last week, Russia announced a move to halt all international flights following a rise in coronavirus cases in the country.