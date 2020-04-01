USFK Commander Calls N. Korea's Claim of No COVID-19 Cases 'Impossible'

Photo : YONHAP News

The commander of U.S. Forces Korea said on Thursday that he does not believe North Korea's claim that it has no coronavirus cases, calling it an "impossible claim."In an interview with CNN and the Voice of America in Seoul, USFK Commander Robert Abrams said "that is an impossible claim" based on all of the intelligence the U.S. has seen.The commander said that the North's claim is untrue although the U.S. is not going to reveal its sources and methods, adding he could not disclose the number of confirmed cases in the North.Abrams said North Korea's military was on lockdown for about 30 days in February and early March and that the North took draconian measures with their border crossings and inside their formations to stop the spread.North Korea has repeatedly claimed that the country has not yet reported a single case while taking drastic quarantine steps to prevent the entry of the virus.