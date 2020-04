Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea topped 10-thousand on Friday, the 74th day of the country’s outbreak.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) reported 86 new cases during the 24-hour period through 12 a.m. Friday, bringing the national total to 10-thousand-62.Gyeonggi Province reported the most new cases with 23, followed by Seoul with 18. Daegu, meanwhile, reported just nine, the first time in 45 days the city has reported a single-digit total.Some 193 cases nationwide were released from isolation after making a full recovery, bringing the total number of people released to 6-thousand-21.Of South Korea’s total cases, 647 came from overseas.The nation also reported five new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 174.