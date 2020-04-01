Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Gov't Vows Efforts to Help Keep Competitive Biz Open

Write: 2020-04-03 11:12:08Update: 2020-04-03 14:38:17

Gov't Vows Efforts to Help Keep Competitive Biz Open

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has again pledged efforts to help competitive businesses avoid closures due to a temporary lack of liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom made the vow on Friday during a meeting, saying the government is mulling various policy measures to help key industries overcome the latest hardship resulting from the novel coronavirus.  

Kim said they are currently keeping a close eye on bonds that are set to mature and the interest rate spread in the short-term capital market and corporate bonds market.  

He cited efforts undertaken by the government to provide liquidity to businesses through the Bank of Korea and securities companies, and to purchase commercial paper and short-term corporate bonds via the Korea Development Bank and the Industrial Bank of Korea. Kim also said the government has begun accepting applications for primary collateralized bond obligations(P-CBO) to help businesses smoothly procure funds.  

The vice minister added the government plans to provide foreign currency liquidity in a timely fashion by actively making use of the South Korea-U.S. currency swap deal and the nation’s foreign exchange reserves.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >