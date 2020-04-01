Gov't to Provide Emergency Relief Funds Based on March Health Insurance Fees

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide emergency disaster relief funds to households that fall within the nation’s bottom 70 percent bracket based on health insurance fees paid in March.The government unveiled the criteria it devised for giving out such payments during a related meeting on Friday.Under the government criteria, a four-person household that pays less than 237-thousand won in health insurance will be eligible to receive the relief funds.Eligible four-person households will receive one million won, or some eight-hundred-17 U.S. dollars, in a one-off cash support payment.For households of small business owners and self-employed people whose drop in income hasn’t been reflected in their health insurance, local governments will decide whether or not to provide relief funds based on such households’ income status at the time of application.People who own large assets, even if they fall under the category of eligibility, will be excluded from getting such funds.