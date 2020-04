Photo : YONHAP News

Some 27-thousand people are in self-quarantine in South Korea, of which nearly 20-thousand are recent arrivals from foreign countries.Authorities said on Friday that as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, 27-thousand-66 people are self-isolating, including 19-thousand-567 from overseas.This comes as Seoul began requiring all overseas travelers to go under a 14-day quarantine earlier this week as a preventive measure against the foreign entry of COVID-19.Two-hundred-66 foreigners staying in the country short-term are being sequestered at state facilities.