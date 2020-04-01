Poll: UFP's Satellite Party to Win More Proportional Votes Than DP's in Upcoming Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent survey has found the main opposition United Future Party’s(UFP) satellite party will likely come away with more proportional representation votes than the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) offshoot during the April 15 general elections.In Gallup Korea's polling of one-thousand-two eligible voters between Tuesday and Thursday, 23 percent of respondents said they intend to vote for the Future Korea Party(FKP), down one percentage point from a week earlier.Twenty-one percent said they will vote for the DP-linked Together Citizens' Party, down four percentage points, while eleven percent selected the minor Justice Party.Ten percent mentioned another pro-Moon Jae-in proportional party, set up by former DP lawmakers Sohn Hye-won and Chung Bong-ju, roughly translated into English as "Open Democratic Party."Twenty-five percent still remained undecided.The pollster assessed that support for the liberal bloc seems to be dispersed among the Together Citizens' Party, the Justice Party and the Open Democratic Party.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.