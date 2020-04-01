S. Korea's Rival Parties Target Strategic Regions on Second Day of Campaigning

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling and main opposition parties targeted strategic regions on Friday, day two of campaigning for the April 15 general elections.Marking the 72nd anniversary of the April 3 Jeju uprising and massacre, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and its satellite Together Citizens' Party held a joint election meeting on the southernmost island.DP election committee co-chair Lee In-young stressed that overcoming the COVID-19 crisis and protecting people's livelihoods will depend on the outcome of the elections.Lee Nak-yon, the head of the DP's coronavirus committee, traveled to the eastern Gangwon Province, a major political battleground, to reaffirm the ruling bloc's resolve to win the fight against the virus.The main opposition United Future Party's(UFP) election committee chief Kim Chong-in toured key constituencies in Incheon, where the UFP hopes to win as many seats as possible to meet its goal of taking home 50 seats in Seoul and the surrounding capital region.UFP leader Hwang Kyo-ahn campaigned in Seoul's crucial Jongno District, where he is running, to rally support and highlight the Moon Jae-in administration's failed policies.