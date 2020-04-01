S. Korea Enforces Movement Restrictions on Foreigners with 14-Day Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea began enforcing restrictions on the movement of foreigners coming into the country from Wednesday, when it started requiring all overseas travelers to go under a 14-day quarantine to prevent foreign entry of COVID-19.The Justice Ministry said on Friday that under related immigration laws, the justice minister can issue an administrative order for such restrictions when they are deemed necessary for public order and South Koreans’ interests.Foreigners who violate the restrictions, imposed for the first time in the country, could face up to three years in prison or be fined up to 20 million won.Foreigners who violate quarantine will face criminal punishment, aside from penalties under quarantine or infectious disease prevention-related laws.The ministry said the measures are in response to a growing number of foreigners who have violated quarantine rules by leaving their residences and engaging in outdoor activities without protective masks.