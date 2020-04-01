PM Chung Requests Religious Community's Cooperation on Social Distancing

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun continued to urged the religious community to cooperate with the government’s social distancing drive to contain the spread of COVID-19.Chung once again requested their help on Friday, during a luncheon meeting with the leaders of major local religious groups, including the Buddhist Jogye Order, the Roman Catholic Church and the Protestant Church.He thanked them for practicing social distancing rules and said the religious community’s determination and commitment gives the public courage and hope. He also sought their understanding for potential challenges they could face due to the government's guidelines against group gatherings and religious events.The prime minister promised state support to strengthen quarantine measures at religious centers and facilitate online religious activities.The meeting came amid expectations the government will keep nationwide social distancing guidelines in place until the coronavirus outbreak eases.