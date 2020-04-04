S. Korea Aims to Reduce Daily COVID-19 Infections to 50

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea has reported 94 additional COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the accumulated total to ten-thousand-156. As such, the government will continue its social distancing campaign for two more weeks, seeking to reduce daily infections to around 50.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The South Korean government will extend its strict social distancing campaign for two more weeks amid the global coronavirus pandemic.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo on Saturday explained the decision during a news conference, saying the aim is to reduce the daily rise of infections to around 50.[Sound bite: Health Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean)]"Our goal is to contain the occurrence of COVID-19 infections to a level that our public health system can respond to at its regular capacity in terms of the number of medical staff and hospital beds. Considering the level of our medical capacity, if additional daily infections occur by less than 50 on average, we will be able to stably treat patients in serious condition without much stress. It is also important to reduce the number of untraceable infections to below five percent and manage most infection routes within the grid of our quarantine control."This means churches, gyms and recreational facilities where mass public gatherings are held are advised to continue suspending their regular operations.[Sound bite: Health Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean)]"For the next two weeks, operational restrictions will continue for churches and other facilities and business categories with high risk of cluster infections. Religious facilities, indoor gyms and recreational facilities are advised to observe the guidelines by the quarantine authorities."In South Korea, health authorities managed to flatten the surge in infections but the outbreak still continues with around 100 cases a day after the East Asian country saw the accumulated tally surpass the ten-thousand mark on Friday.On Saturday, the total infections reached ten-thousand-156, with an additional 94 cases reported. Some 34 percent of the new cases were imported from overseas with 15 detected upon arrival in South Korea.Earlier this week, Seoul also imposed a mandatory two-week self-isolation requirement on anyone entering South Korea to prevent a new wave of infections from abroad.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.